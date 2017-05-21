BPS hosts annual Parent and Family Engagement Summit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools are asking parents to get more involved in their child’s education outside of the classroom.

Saturday was the annual Parent and Family Engagement Summit at Easy Community High School.

There were workshops and 40 different vendors with information about different Buffalo schools, scholarships and study tools.

The purpose of the summit is to provide resources and strategies for parents to help their child do better academically and socially.

It’s also a part of the district’s “New Education Bargain.” This means the schools will do what they can to help the children succeed, but the parents must hold up the other end and do their part at home.

“These are strategies or information around scholarships, around how to stay connected and monitor your kids success in school from home,” said Ramona Reynolds, Instructional Specialist with Parent and Family Engagement.

Students and parents were also treated to lunch during the event.

This is just one of many summits held district wide. You learn more about these resources by stopping by parent centers at South Park, Bennett, Lafayette and East High Schools.