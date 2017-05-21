FC Buffalo season opens with down-to-the wire defeat

Dayton goalkeeper helps Dynamo steal a road win in Buffalo with clutch saves down the stretch

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Premier Soccer League returned to Buffalo for the summer with a thriller on Saturday night at All-High Stadium.

FC Buffalo battled back against the visiting Dayton Dynamo but ultimately couldn’t beat keeper Paulo Pinto in the final seconds, losing its season opener 1-0. Pinto made a handful of big saves in the second half after the Dynamo got on the board with a successful penalty kick.

FC Buffalo heads to Erie on May 26 before returning home June 2nd to face the Rochester Lancers.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s