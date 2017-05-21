FC Buffalo season opens with down-to-the wire defeat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Premier Soccer League returned to Buffalo for the summer with a thriller on Saturday night at All-High Stadium.

FC Buffalo battled back against the visiting Dayton Dynamo but ultimately couldn’t beat keeper Paulo Pinto in the final seconds, losing its season opener 1-0. Pinto made a handful of big saves in the second half after the Dynamo got on the board with a successful penalty kick.

FC Buffalo heads to Erie on May 26 before returning home June 2nd to face the Rochester Lancers.