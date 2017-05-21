Lackawanna Police investigating block party shooting

By Published:

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A block party in Lackawanna came to an abrupt end Saturday night after police say 15 shots were fired.

Close to 150 people were at the party being held on Holland Ave near Ridge Road. The music being played by a DJ on site paired with party goers from Lackawanna and neighboring areas led to multiple noise complaints.

Police were in the area patrolling and responded around 2:40 a.m. when shots were fired from Fowler Street onto Holland.

 

 

One man struck in the lower back and taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Mutual agencies were called in to assist including NFTA, Orchard Park and Buffalo Police.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call Lackawanna Police at 822-4900.

 

 

