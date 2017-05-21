Lancaster Speeway reviewing policies for Cruise Night

By Published:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Lancaster Speedway is putting a popular Wednesday night event on hold as management reviews its policies.

A Youtube video posted showed an altercation between security and someone attending Cruise Night.

Track President Tim Packman says a small group of people who attend the event do donuts and destroy track property. On Wednesday it escalated into a confrontation.

Packman says they are now working with police. He also says since that video was shared on social media there have been threatening messages and phone calls made to the track.

Cruise night has been cancelled for the remainder of the month.

They are looking at policy changes for Cruise Night and will announce future plans on June 1.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s