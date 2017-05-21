Lancaster Speeway reviewing policies for Cruise Night

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Lancaster Speedway is putting a popular Wednesday night event on hold as management reviews its policies.

A Youtube video posted showed an altercation between security and someone attending Cruise Night.

Track President Tim Packman says a small group of people who attend the event do donuts and destroy track property. On Wednesday it escalated into a confrontation.

Packman says they are now working with police. He also says since that video was shared on social media there have been threatening messages and phone calls made to the track.

Cruise night has been cancelled for the remainder of the month.

They are looking at policy changes for Cruise Night and will announce future plans on June 1.