Rain returns today, Ups and downs in the temperature next week

This morning, a round of showers will move through Western New York. This will be spotty and light and mainly impact areas across Niagara County. That being said, by late morning into the afternoon, more rain will develop.This rain will be a bit more widespread and will bring the potential for a few rumbles of thunder and thunderstorms.The Storm Prediction Center has backed off the threat for any severe weather, but they do still have Western New York in a category for developing thunderstorms. It will be very breezy today with winds out of the SE at 10-20. Gusts will peak between 20-30 mph in most areas, but closer to 40 mph near Lake Erie.

After a late day break in rain, more wet weather rolls into Western New York tonight. This piece of rain will move with a cold front, which will bring a change in air temperature for Monday. Following a few morning showers Monday, we dry up and improve. Mostly sunny skies are eventually expected with temperatures in the id-upper 60s. Another shot of rain approaches WNY towards Tuesday night into Wednesday. Aside from the unsettled few days, overall next week looks to be cooler than normal but mainly dry.

TODAY: Few Morning Rain Showers Early, Late-morning Dry Time, Showers/Storms Return Afternoon, Wind: S 10-15 G35, High: 69-77

TONIGHT: Widespread Rain and Thunderstorms Possible. Remaining Mild Overnight. Low: 56.

MONDAY: Few Early Rain Showers, Drying out and Turning Partly Sunny, Breezy, Cooler, High: 62, Low: 51.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Milder, High: 71, Low: 55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Likely, High: 67, Low: 52.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Few On and Off Showers, High: 63, Low: 49.

FRIDAY: Early Shower, Increasingly Sunny, High: 66, Low: 54.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 72.

