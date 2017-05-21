New $16 million bridge opens over Cattaraugus Creek

By Published:

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A year after the 219 bridge came tumbling down, the new bridge is now open.

State leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, opened the new South Cascade Drive – Miller Road Bridge over Cattaraugus Creek.

The old bridge was knocked down last June after it became a safety hazard.

State leaders say the new bridge will provide a vital link between communities on either side of the creek and businesses who rely on the traffic.

“The connection between two counties, and I want to commend the legislatures between Erie and Cattaraugus for making that happen. I recall when I was a county clerk a lot of debate about who’s going to plow the road, who’s going to pay for maintenance. How is this going to happen? You broke through the barriers and I commend the leadership of the legislators as well,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

Hochul said she also praises state leaders for getting the $16 million project done on time and on budget.

