Shots fired at Dunkirk bar, man arrested for hiding gun in bathroom

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Brocton man is facing several charges after police say he may have been involved in a shots fired situation at a Dunkirk bar.

Police arrested a 29-year-old Hector Camacho Jr. for his involvement and they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.

Dunkirk Police tell us they were called to the Halas Hotel Bar on East Second Street after a large fight broke out, and multiple shots were fired.

State Police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office and Fredonia Police helped break up a large crowd in the street outside the bar.

Police say Camacho Jr. hid a gun in the bathroom. He’s now faces a number of felony weapons possession charges.