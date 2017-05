BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two males are being treated at Erie County Medical Center after police say they were shot early this morning on the city’s east side.

Police were called to Loepere Street near Sycamore around 1:00 a.m.

Investigators say the victims were shot in connection to some large gathering.

One victim is in serious condition; the other has injuries described as not life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information to call their confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.