WNY former member of Trump campaign asked to interview in Russia investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB)- A former campaign adviser to President Trump has been asked to voluntarily interview with the House Committee investigating Russia’s ties to the 2016 presidential election.

Western New Yorker Michael Caputo confirms to News 4 he received the letter last week.

News 4 obtained a copy of the letter the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence sent to Caputo. It’s dated May 9, 2017.

The letter asks for “Any documents, records, electronically stored information including e-mail, communication, recordings, data and tangible things (including, but not limited to, graphs, charts, photographs, images and other documents) regardless of form…that reasonably could lead to the discovery of any facts within the investigation’s publicly-announced parameters.”

Caputo told News 4 he has complied with that request by responding that he doesn’t have any documents relevant to the investigation. He would not give us any further details.

News 4 obtained a copy of Caputo’s response to the House Committee, dated May 19. In the letter, Caputo says “I knew nothing of this matter, I had no discussions of this matter when I served the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump, nor did I send or receive emails about the topic.”

The letter also says that in 2013, Mr. Trump asked Caputo over a dinner conversation what it was like to live in Russia. Caputo says, in the letter, that’s the only time they ever discussed Russia.

He goes on to say, in the letter, that he contacted the Committee in March to request and opportunity to address the investigation.

A source close to the investigation told News 4 that Caputo will only agree to the voluntary interview if it’s a public testimony.

