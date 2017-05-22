$10 million available to help communities on Lake Ontario shore

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The flooding along Lake Ontario’s shore has taken a toll on roads and other infrastructure in New York.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that $10 million is available for repairs in communities along the lake.

The announcement comes after a State of Emergency was declared in multiple counties, including Niagara and Orleans, earlier this month.

“As Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River continue to slowly rise, we must do everything in our power to ease the financial and personal toll on our families and communities, while fortifying our infrastructure to ensure its continued viability,” Cuomo said. “With this available funding, we are ramping up our multi-agency response efforts to help these communities and provide the assistance that they need now.”

The governor’s office says the state funding will help repair roads, sidewalks, culverts, sewer infrastructure and public water infrastructure.

On Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., the New York State Emergency Response Mobile Command Centers will be in Niagara and Orleans counties.

In Niagara County, a command center will be at the Olcott Fire Company at 1691 Lockport-Olcott Rd. Orleans County residents interested in getting help can go to the County Marine Park on Point Breeze Rd. in the Town of Kent.

“Our communities on Lake Ontario are working hard to fight off flood damage to roads, floodwalls and the public water infrastructure in several locations along the lakefront spanning from Jefferson County to Niagara,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Governor Cuomo has committed $10 million in state funding to help make needed infrastructure repairs in these communities, and we will continue our ongoing support in manpower, sandbagging and assistance at our Mobile Command Center.”

190,000 sandbags have been distributed in Orleans and Niagara counties.

Anyone who suspects price gouging related to help services can call the Lake Ontario Flood Assistance Hotline at (866) 244-3839.