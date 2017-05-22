Batavia mom whose twin 2-year-olds died in fire sentenced

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After her twin two-year-olds died in a Batavia house fire last May, a mother was sentenced.

Heather Ace will spend one year in jail after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

Ace, who was the mother of Michael and Micah Gard, left the boys alone for more than an hour to buy marijuana and visit a friend.

She received two calls and a text from her mother around 10 p.m. that night, telling her that her home was on fire.

Officials in Genesee County said that Ace was in no way suspected of starting the fire.

Although she was previously charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Ace pleaded guilty to just one count of the crime.

Prosecutors say that if she would have pleaded guilty to two counts, she would have served time concurrently for both of them.