Batavia mom whose twin 2-year-olds died in fire sentenced

By Published: Updated:
(Photo of Ace, courtesy of Alecia Kaus)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After her twin two-year-olds died in a Batavia house fire last May, a mother was sentenced.

Heather Ace will spend one year in jail after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

Ace, who was the mother of Michael and Micah Gard, left the boys alone for more than an hour to buy marijuana and visit a friend.

She received two calls and a text from her mother around 10 p.m. that night, telling her that her home was on fire.

Officials in Genesee County said that Ace was in no way suspected of starting the fire.

Although she was previously charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Ace pleaded guilty to just one count of the crime.

Prosecutors say that if she would have pleaded guilty to two counts, she would have served time concurrently for both of them.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s