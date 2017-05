Related Coverage Drier first half of the week, no so later week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement on Monday morning.

The statement, which is in effect until 8 p.m., is for beaches in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

A high swim risk prompted the statement. Life threatening currents and waves are expected.

The National Weather Service says people should stay out of the water and away from piers and break walls.

