Buffalo Mom charged with child endangerment after bringing son to a downtown bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo mom is facing child endangerment charges after police say she took her toddler to a bar on Friday night.

The boy tried to run out into the street while his mom was drinking inside.

This was a close call for Anne Callan 38, and her 18-month-old son.

Police say a stranger saved the boy after he climbed out of his stroller and tried to run onto Franklin Street outside of the Tudor Lounge downtown.

Police say Callan arrived at the bar around nine on Friday night with her toddler in a stroller.

She was there for a few hours sitting on the patio area with a few friends. There was at least one 9-1-1 call to police from someone concerned the child was not being looked after and was roaming around. At one point, police say Callan’s son got out of his stroller and walked towards Franklin Street.

That’s when a passerby intercepted the child and brought him back to his mom. Police say Callan didn’t know her son was missing at the time and was showing signs of intoxication.

Sources say there was concern whether the child was being properly cared for. We’re told the child didn’t have proper necessities, no diapers or food and the officers had to bring diapers to change the baby.

Whether the child was properly supervised is now called into question.

We reached out to management at the Tudor Lounge but haven’t heard back. The State Liquor Authority would only comment on this case saying, “under the law, minors are prohibited from entering a bar or restaurant unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. ”

Callan was charged with two counts of child endangerment outside the Tudor Lounge. She was arraigned Saturday in city court and will be back in court on Wednesday.