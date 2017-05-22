Case moves forward against Tonawanda liquor store owner charged with sexually abusing employee

Related Coverage Liquor store owner charged with sexually abusing employee; liquor licenses suspended

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The criminal case against a town of Tonawanda liquor store owner accused of sexually abusing a young employee took another step forward Monday morning.

Nasr Mohamed went in front of a judge in Tonawanda Town Court with his attorneys for a brief appearance.

Mohamed, who owns the Sheridan Liquor Store and runs the Sheridan Market in the same building, is charged with sexual abuse, unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of alcoholic beverages, after an alleged incident in early April.

Police say Mohamed pressured an 18 year old employee to take shots before closing time on her first day on the job at his store. The employee then went to a back room to get sick after drinking, and, according to police, Mohamed followed her and sexually assaulted her.

Similar allegations have been made by other employees in the past.

MORE | Click here to read our earlier coverage with full details about the allegations.

Mohamed was arrested in May. The State Liquor Authority suspended the liquor licenses for both of his operations on May 18. The SLA charged the Sheridan Liquor Store with seven violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control law; the Sheridan Market was charged with four violations.

The decision about whether to permanently revoke the licenses or reinstate them will be made by the SLA independently of what happens with the criminal case.

Mohamed remains out of police custody on his own recognizance pending his next court appearance, June 26 at 9 a.m.