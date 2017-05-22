Case moves forward against Tonawanda liquor store owner charged with sexually abusing employee

By Published: Updated:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The criminal case against a town of Tonawanda liquor store owner accused of sexually abusing a young employee took another step forward Monday morning.

Nasr Mohamed went in front of a judge in Tonawanda Town Court with his attorneys for a brief appearance.

Mohamed, who owns the Sheridan Liquor Store and runs the Sheridan Market in the same building, is charged with sexual abuse, unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of alcoholic beverages, after an alleged incident in early April.

Police say Mohamed pressured an 18 year old employee to take shots before closing time on her first day on the job at his store. The employee then went to a back room to get sick after drinking, and, according to police, Mohamed followed her and sexually assaulted her.

Similar allegations have been made by other employees in the past.

MORE | Click here to read our earlier coverage with full details about the allegations.

Mohamed was arrested in May. The State Liquor Authority suspended the liquor licenses for both of his operations on May 18. The SLA charged the Sheridan Liquor Store with seven violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control law; the Sheridan Market was charged with four violations.

The decision about whether to permanently revoke the licenses or reinstate them will be made by the SLA independently of what happens with the criminal case.

Mohamed remains out of police custody on his own recognizance pending his next court appearance, June 26 at 9 a.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s