CBS: “Number of confirmed fatalities” following reports of explosion near Manchester Ariana Grande concert

MANCHESTER, UK (CBS) – Police say there are a “number of confirmed fatalities” following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. A representative said the singer was not injured.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer, but police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena.

Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande’s US record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

Police and emergency services said they were responding to a “serious incident” at the arena.

“Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as available,” officials said on Twitter.

Zach Bruce, who was at the concert, described the scene on the phone to CBSN.

“It was one loud bang — it was so loud,” Bruce said.

Asked if he would describe it as an explosion, he said yes — “It was an explosion.”

He described people panicking.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

One Twitter user said she heard an “explosion” from inside the area, where Grande performed moments earlier. There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

