PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office had to use Narcan on an unresponsive man early Monday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., deputies went to a residence in Portland. Before EMS personnel got there, deputies revived the man with Narcan.

The drug is used to treat narcotic overdoses.

Following this, the man was taken to Westfield Memorial Hospital for more treatment.