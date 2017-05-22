Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to attempting to possess child pornography

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty to attempting to possess child pornography.

Andrew Reiner, 29, of Cheektowaga, faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Aug. 30.

According to U.S. Attorney Scott S. Allen, Jr., who is handling the case, Reiner communicated with a 15-year-old girl via phone applications Kik and Skout beginning in June 2016. After learning the victim’s age, Reiner texted the victim messages of a sexual nature in order to entice her into sexual activity.

The defendant convinced the victim to sneak out of her home late at night to meet him for sexual activity on more than one occasion. He also attempted to entice the victim to ask her friends to participate in sexual activity.

Reiner asked the victim to send him sexually explicit photographs between June 2016 and July 2016.

The investigation conducted by the FBI.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s