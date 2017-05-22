Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to attempting to possess child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty to attempting to possess child pornography.

Andrew Reiner, 29, of Cheektowaga, faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Aug. 30.

According to U.S. Attorney Scott S. Allen, Jr., who is handling the case, Reiner communicated with a 15-year-old girl via phone applications Kik and Skout beginning in June 2016. After learning the victim’s age, Reiner texted the victim messages of a sexual nature in order to entice her into sexual activity.

The defendant convinced the victim to sneak out of her home late at night to meet him for sexual activity on more than one occasion. He also attempted to entice the victim to ask her friends to participate in sexual activity.

Reiner asked the victim to send him sexually explicit photographs between June 2016 and July 2016.

The investigation conducted by the FBI.