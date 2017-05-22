Child falls out of window at Emmet Belknap school in Lockport, taken by Mercy Flight

By Published: Updated:
PHOTO FROM ANTHONY DEVOE A Mercy Flight helicopter leaves Emmet Belknap Intermediate School in Lockport after a child fell out of a window.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A child fell out of a second-story window at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School Monday and was taken to a hospital via Mercy Flight.

It’s not confirmed whether the child was a boy or girl or what the child’s age is.

The Lockport School District released a statement Monday afternoon stating that the school had activated a hold-in-place as a result of a “student injury requiring medical attention”. Local first responders arrived on scene, and Mercy Flight landed on school grounds to transport the student to a local hospital.

The district is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter, the statement added.

Emmet Belknap is a school for fifth and sixth grade students in the Lockport School District.

 

