Child falls out of window at Emmet Belknap school in Lockport, taken by Mercy Flight

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A child fell out of a second-story window at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School Monday and was taken to a hospital via Mercy Flight.

It’s not confirmed whether the child was a boy or girl or what the child’s age is.

The Lockport School District released a statement Monday afternoon stating that the school had activated a hold-in-place as a result of a “student injury requiring medical attention”. Local first responders arrived on scene, and Mercy Flight landed on school grounds to transport the student to a local hospital.

The district is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter, the statement added.

Emmet Belknap is a school for fifth and sixth grade students in the Lockport School District.