Grand Island Fire Company responds to third mulch fire in five weeks

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – Grand Island firefighters responded to the third mulch fire in five weeks on Saturday.

Grand Island firefighting crews responded to a fire Saturday at KOA Campgrounds, 2570 Grand Island Blvd. The mulch fire extended to a cabin deck area which ignited some boards.

Maintenance crews were able to extinguish the small fire, and damage was under $100. There was no determination of cause.

Grand Island firefighters also encountered mulch fires April 16 at a Noco Express Shop and May 17 at a Rite Aid drugstore.

Careless disposal of cigarettes could be to blame for the fires, a statement from the fire department said- however, early detection resulted in little damage in all three cases.

Treating mulch as a potentially hazardous material could help to eliminate future problems of this nature, the statement added.