Increased security measures will be put in place in NY following Manchester explosion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the wake of Monday night’s explosion near Manchester Arena in the U.K. which killed 19 people and injured 50 more, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State law enforcement will step up security and patrols at high profile locations throughout New York.

The extra patrols are being ordered “out of an abundance of caution”. Security will be ramped up at airports, bridges, tunnels, and mass transit systems throughout the state.

“The safety of New Yorkers is priority number one, and we are in close contact with federal and local officials as we continue to remain vigilant in the wake of this tragedy,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo added that he was “shocked and heartbroken” by the explosion, which occurred by the Manchester Arena where an Ariana Grande concert was being held. As of Monday evening, law enforcement officials believe that the explosion was an act of terrorism.

“This apparent act of terrorism, targeting a concert attended by thousands of teenagers and young people, is an inexplicable and abhorrent assault on our universal values as human beings,” Cuomo said. “An attack on one is an attack on all, and New York stands in solidarity with the British people and our friends around the world against the forces of hate and terror.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday evening that it is closely monitoring the situation at Manchester Arena, working with foreign counterparts to obtain information about the cause of the explosion as well as the extent of injuries and fatalities.

“U.S. citizens in the area should heed direction from local authorities and maintain security awareness,” the DHS said in a statement. “We encourage any affected U.S. citizens who need assistance to contact the U.S. Embassy in London and follow Department of State guidance.”

The statement added that at this time, there is no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving music venues in the U.S.

“However, the public may experience increased security in and around public places and events as officials take additional precautions,” the statement read. “We stand ready to assist our friends and allies in the U.K. in all ways necessary as they investigate and recover from this incident.”

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown tweeted out his support for victims of the explosion and their families.

My prayers are with the victims & their loved ones of the explosion in Manchester.https://t.co/4zq2KQL6Ln — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) May 23, 2017

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also tweeted out his support.

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the terrible explosion in Manchester and their families. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 23, 2017