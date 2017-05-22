Military members can adopt a pet for free this month at Erie County SPCA

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Past and current military members can adopt a new furry friend for free from the SPCA Serving Erie County through the end of May.

The SPCA Serving Erie County announced Monday that through May 31, individuals on active duty, reserves, honorable discharge, service-disabled veterans, and those retired from military service will have their animal adoption fees waived through the “Vets & Pets” program.

Military ID or DD214 needs to be presented.

Animals can be adopted from any SPCA location, including the new site at 300 Harlem Road shelter in West Seneca, or any of several other offsite adoption locations.

Photos of adoptable animals and a list of offsite adoption locations and addresses can be found at YourSPCA.org.

For more information, contact the SPCA at 716-875-7360 ext. 236.

 

