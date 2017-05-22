Runners to compete in Buffalo Marathon on Sunday

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Marathon is coming up this weekend.

The course will cover a number of landmarks in the Queen City, including Lake Erie, Forest Lawn Cemetery, LaSalle Park and First Niagara Center.

The Sunday, May 28 race is a Boston Marathon qualifier, and starts at 6:30 a.m. The current entry fee is $110.

Participants will receive the following:

  • Official long sleeve technical shirt at registration
  • Finisher Medal for completing the event
  • Keep Sake Finisher Key Chain
  • Customized Age Group Awards (mailed to the winners)
  • Donnelly Pin For completing both the 5k and the Marathon

A party will follow the race.

MAP | Online registration is closed, but a map of the course can be found here.

