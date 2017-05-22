Runners to compete in Buffalo Marathon on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Marathon is coming up this weekend.

The course will cover a number of landmarks in the Queen City, including Lake Erie, Forest Lawn Cemetery, LaSalle Park and First Niagara Center.

The Sunday, May 28 race is a Boston Marathon qualifier, and starts at 6:30 a.m. The current entry fee is $110.

Participants will receive the following:

Official long sleeve technical shirt at registration

Finisher Medal for completing the event

Keep Sake Finisher Key Chain

Customized Age Group Awards (mailed to the winners)

Donnelly Pin For completing both the 5k and the Marathon

A party will follow the race.

MAP | Online registration is closed, but a map of the course can be found here.