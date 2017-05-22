Runners to compete in Buffalo Marathon on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Marathon is coming up this weekend.
The course will cover a number of landmarks in the Queen City, including Lake Erie, Forest Lawn Cemetery, LaSalle Park and First Niagara Center.
The Sunday, May 28 race is a Boston Marathon qualifier, and starts at 6:30 a.m. The current entry fee is $110.
Participants will receive the following:
- Official long sleeve technical shirt at registration
- Finisher Medal for completing the event
- Keep Sake Finisher Key Chain
- Customized Age Group Awards (mailed to the winners)
- Donnelly Pin For completing both the 5k and the Marathon
A party will follow the race.
MAP | Online registration is closed, but a map of the course can be found here.