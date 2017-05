BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On May 22, the Buffalo Slow Roll will meet up in the Old First Ward.

Parts of Buffalo included in the Monday ride will be the Ward, Larkinville, Valley, South Buffalo and the Outer Harbor. Major streets include Hamburg, Louisiana, Elk, Seneca, Southside, Tifft, Fuhrmann and Ohio.

Bicyclists are asked to meet up at Gene McCarthy’s at 73 Hamburg St. at 5:30 p.m., and the ride will start an hour later.

The ride concludes at 8 p.m.