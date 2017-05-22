Smart technology leaves us vulnerable to hacking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We live in a world where every day, devices are interconnected, leaving many of us vulnerable to hacking.

Smart technology can be very useful. You can turn heat on at home from the comfort of your office, and get reminders sent to your phone that you need to swing by the store to pick up eggs or milk, but in the wake of recent cyber attacks, many are wondering if their smart devices are putting them at risk.

Experts say as long as you are connected, you are vulnerable.

Whiteboard IT Solutions President Steven Murphy says, “The devices are all over the place. People don’t recognize they’re actually connected to the Internet and they’re completely vulnerable to hacking because there are no mandates, there is no security and there is no enforcement. These companies don’t get in trouble if there’s a hack, so you have to take responsibility for your security, just like you would any other security.”

Murphy says privacy groups want to address these concerns, but for now, the companies selling you these devices aren’t looking to protect you.

So, it’s important to know what information they have access to.