State Parks new playgrounds promote interactive learning

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — From musical fun to balancing and climbing, kids of all ages and abilities are welcome to join in and play on new sets around Niagara County.

“Working for state parks, our main priority is to get people out and into nature,” said Angela Berti, the spokeswoman for the New York State Parks.

The playgrounds at Deveaux Woods and Whirlpool State Parks are funding through the state which awarded the western parks $600,000 to fix up the play spaces. The design incorporates what’s going on around the playgrounds. For the Whirlpool play set, there are gray tones and rock features; the Deveaux Woods set includes trees and leaves.

“We kind of went with the nature aspect of the whole thing which fits,” said Tricia Woods, a parks supervisor.

While the playgrounds are fun, they’re also working to teach those playing there about nature and the parks crew members are hopeful they will be around for many years to continue helping others learn lessons.

“We start them at a young age and then they have a lifelong love of nature and the outdoors,” said Berti.

The parks are slated to open soon after Memorial Day Weekend.