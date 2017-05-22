Whirlpool, Artpark, Allegany state parks to receive funding for trail improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three New York State parks will receive state funding to improve their hiking trails, part of a $2 million project to improve state park trails across New York.

Whirlpool and Devil’s Hole State Park in Niagara Falls will receive $450,000 to continue the rehabilitation of the historic access trail stairways to the Niagara Gorge. Artpark State Park in Lewiston will receive $50,000 to design and install Niagara Gorge wayfinding signage to help improve patron safety and education.

Allegany State Park will receive $85,000 to improve hiking and back-country trails in the 65,000-acre park as well as horse trail improvements to improve the trail’s safety and durability, improving the trail experience for equestrian groups.

$2 million was dedicated to 12 park improvement projects across the state in the 2017-2018 budget, part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s NY Parks 2020 Plan.