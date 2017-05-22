Worn-out flags being collected around New York for disposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Worn and tattered American flags are being collected for proper disposal at the state Capitol and numerous state office buildings around upstate New York.

The flags will be disposed of as part of the Memorial Watchfire on Sunday at the state fairgrounds in the Syracuse suburb of Geddes. The event is hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America.

The state Office of General Services has set up locations where flags will be collected through Thursday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has posted a list of drop-off sites online.

Collection sites are at state buildings in Albany, Schenectady, Syracuse, Utica, Oneonta, Watertown, Poughkeepsie, Hornell, Binghamton and Buffalo.