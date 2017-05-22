Worn-out flags being collected around New York for disposal

The Associated Press Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Worn and tattered American flags are being collected for proper disposal at the state Capitol and numerous state office buildings around upstate New York.

The flags will be disposed of as part of the Memorial Watchfire on Sunday at the state fairgrounds in the Syracuse suburb of Geddes. The event is hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America.

The state Office of General Services has set up locations where flags will be collected through Thursday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has posted a list of drop-off sites online.

Collection sites are at state buildings in Albany, Schenectady, Syracuse, Utica, Oneonta, Watertown, Poughkeepsie, Hornell, Binghamton and Buffalo.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s