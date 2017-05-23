16-year-old stabbed during large fight in Niagara Falls

Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old girl was stabbed following a large fight at Diamond Park Lane Tuesday evening.

Niagara Falls Police responded to the area at 6 p.m. Tuesday, where they located the teen with two knife wounds to her upper arm. The wounds are non-threatening and appeared to be from a utility knife or something similar.

A dozen law enforcement officials, plus paramedics and Niagara Falls Fire Department were on scene. The crowd continued to grow to approximately 100 people and became unruly. All available fire department personnel were sent to the location and a call for mutual aid assistance went out to surrounding agencies.

Town of Niagara Police and New York parole officers aided Niagara Falls Police at the scene, while Niagara County Sheriff’s Department patrolled other areas of the city for about 30 minutes.

The victim was transported to NFMMC for treatment. Two arrests were made unrelated to the stabbing, for disorderly conduct and failure to dispense. Both charged were females, one 16 and one 17.

The 17-year-old was brandishing a small baseball bat and making threatening statements to people in the crowd. The 16-year-old began to fight with another female and refused to quit. Both were given appearance tickets and released.

 

