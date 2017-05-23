AMBER ALERT: McKenzie Wilson missing from Cattaraugus County

LYNDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amber Alert was issued after a child was abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County.

New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wilson is white and has straight blond hair and blue eyes. She has 5’6″ and roughly 100 lbs.

Franklinville School Superintendent Michelle Spasiano says Wilson is a seventh-grade student at Randolph Academy.

Randolph Academy is a school for children with special needs, whether they are learning disabilities or behavioral needs.

Joshua Monette and John Harvey are suspected of taking her. Monette is approximately 18 years old, white and has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’2″ and about 140 lbs.

Monette was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, boots and a black shirt, and carrying a black duffel bag. He may have handguns.

Harvey is white, approximately 16 years old, and has brown hair.

The vehicle suspected in the abduction was identified as a stolen red Chevy Silverado. The license plate reads CXA5836.

The vehicle, which was stolen from the area where the abduction happened, has a black bow tie on the front grille. In addition to that, the vehicle has an extended cab.

The suspects were last seen traveling southeast, and may have been headed for the Allegany Mountains.

Police believe Wilson is “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.”

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts can call 911 or the New York State Police barracks in Machias at 1-(866) 697-2623.