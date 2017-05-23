Black bear spotted in North Boston

NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A viewer sent in this photo of what appears to be a black bear passing through a driveway in North Boston.

According to the New York State Department of Conservation’s website, only about ten to 15 percent of the state’s bear population resides in Western and Central New York, but transient bears are “routinely encountered’ throughout the Lake Ontario plains.

Bears are intelligent, and will repeat an activity if it results in food. If an encounter with humans is negative, they learn to avoid humans. If an encounter with a human doesn’t result in food, they will not have any reason to have any contact with humans.

Deliberate and intentional feeding of bears is illegal in New York State.

The DEC’s website recommends never approaching, surrounding, or cornering a bear, as they will aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened.

Use noise to scare bears away from a safe distance, such as yelling, clapping, or banging pots. Once the bear leaves, remove all bird seed, garbage, and pet food, which can attract bears, from the area.

Ask neighbors to remove bear attractants from their yards as well.