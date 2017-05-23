Black bear spotted in North Boston

By Published:
VIEWER PHOTO This bear was spotted in North Boston.

NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A viewer sent in this photo of what appears to be a black bear passing through a driveway in North Boston.

 

According to the New York State Department of Conservation’s website, only about ten to 15 percent of the state’s bear population resides in Western and Central New York, but transient bears are “routinely encountered’ throughout the Lake Ontario plains.

 

Bears are intelligent, and will repeat an activity if it results in food. If an encounter with humans is negative, they learn to avoid humans. If an encounter with a human doesn’t result in food, they will not have any reason to have any contact with humans.

Deliberate and intentional feeding of bears is illegal in New York State.

The DEC’s website recommends never approaching, surrounding, or cornering a bear, as they will aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened.

Use noise to scare bears away from a safe distance, such as yelling, clapping, or banging pots. Once the bear leaves, remove all bird seed, garbage, and pet food, which can attract bears, from the area.

Ask neighbors to remove bear attractants from their yards as well.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s