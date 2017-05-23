Body found in Niagara River

Related Coverage Rescue crews searching waterways for person

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team pulled a body from the Niagara River early this morning.

Authorities responded to a call of a man floating near Unity Island around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The URT pulled the body from the river near the International Railroad Bridge a short time later.

Police initially responded to a call on May 8 when a male was spotted in the waters of the Niagara River at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Attempts to help the male at that time were unsuccessful.

The Buffalo Police URT and State Police have been searching the waters since that time.

The deceased is a 48-year-old Buffalo male.

Police say foul play is not suspected.