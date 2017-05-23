Buffalo Police asking for public’s help in February rape investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are looking for a man they believe raped a woman back in February on the city’s east side.

The Department posted a video on its Facebook page obtained from a private business. It shows a man walking down a city street.

The man’s face in the video is not shown.

Police are looking for a light-skinned African American male in his late teens or early twenties with a tattoo or birth mark under his eye.

He is believed to frequent or live in the area of Broadway and Person.

The man is the prime suspect in a February rape that occurred on Memorial and Curtiss.

“We get very good response from the community when we put things on our social media page. A lot of times we’ve gotten that one piece of evidence we’ve needed to bring a case to conclusion, so we utilize social media heavily, especially when trying to assist in investigations,” said Lt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Police did not immediately make the rape investigation public back in February. Department officials told News 4 that’s generally only done when the victim is a child or the crime is believed to be committed by a serial offender.

Buffalo Police are continuing to investigate.