Buffalo police investigating complaints of students followed to school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo are investigating complaints made by a girl who says she was followed from a fire station to School #93.

Buffalo school officials say the girl was followed from the station at the corner of Southside Parkway by a white man in a black 4X4 truck.

Officials say the man is between 40 and 50 years old, and the truck has a dent in the bumper and rear driver-side door.

According to another student, the same man followed her before pulling into a playground parking lot and watching kids play there.

The school officials are asking parents to talk with their kids about how to avoid strangers.