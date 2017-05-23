Buffalo police looking for information on rape suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for more information on a man suspected of rape.

Police say the man in the picture above is suspected of committing a rape at Memorial Dr. and Curtiss St.

Authorities believe he either frequents or resides in the area of Broadway and Person St.

The only other information given by police is that he is a black male with light skin in his late teens or early twenties, and he has either a tattoo or birth mark next to his eye.

Anyone with information can call police at (716) 847-2255.