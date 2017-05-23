Buffalo police looking for information on rape suspect

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for more information on a man suspected of rape.

Police say the man in the picture above is suspected of committing a rape at Memorial Dr. and Curtiss St.

Authorities believe he either frequents or resides in the area of Broadway and Person St.

The only other information given by police is that he is a black male with light skin in his late teens or early twenties, and he has either a tattoo or birth mark next to his eye.

Anyone with information can call police at (716) 847-2255.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s