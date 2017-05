BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 19-year-old Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing the father of her child in the back following an argument, leading to his death.

Kearra Bailey pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J, Burns.

She faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced Aug. 15.

Bailey stabbed 19-year-old Shaundez Davis, the father of her one-year-old daughter, during an argument in her Broadway Street home in Nov. 2016.