Death of Hernandez-Rossy ruled homicide after police altercation

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Jose Hernandez-Rossy is pictured.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The death of Jose Hernandez-Rossy was ruled a homicide following an altercation with police earlier this month.

Hernandez-Rossy was shot during the incident with police.

Tom Burton, an attorney representing the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, said the ruling “doesn’t equal anything criminal,” calling homicide “a forensic medical term.”

Homicide just means that Hernandez-Rossy died at the hands of another person.

“It does not trump the penal law,” Burton said. “It does not equal criminality.”

The officer who shot Hernandez-Rossy was placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure after an officer fires a weapon.

An officer involved in the altercation thought he was shot in the ear, but it is not clear whether or not Hernandez-Rossy was armed.

