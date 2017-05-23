Delevan man charged with receiving child porn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Delevan man has been charged with receiving child pornography following an investigation by the FBI and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department.

John Cutler, 34, of Delevan, faces a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted of the charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who is handling the case, in Aug. 2014, New York State Police received an allegation from an 11-year-old girl that Cutler had engaged in sexual conduct with her. Cutler was convicted on state charges of endangering the welfare of a child and second degree criminal sexual act in Nov. 2014 and sentenced to six months in prison and ten years probation. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

The terms of Cutler’s probation mandated that he maintain contact with the Cattaraugus County Probation Department and that he was prohibited from possessing devices capable of accessing the internet. Probation officials conducted a polygraph exam of Cutler in July 2016. During questioning prior to administration of the polygraph examination, Cutler made incriminating statements regarding his internet activity and sexual conduct with minors, the criminal complaint alleges.

A forensic examination of Cutler’s laptop computer recovered a large volume of images and videos depicting children engaged in sexual activity.

Cutler appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and is being held pending a detention hearing on May 26, 2017.

Anyone with information regarding the defendant is asked to contact the FBI at 716-856-7800.