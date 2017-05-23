Former mailman pleads guilty to stealing mail

Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) –  A former Rochester mailman has pleaded guilty to stealing mail.

Timothy Wadsworth, 26, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to theft of mail, a charge which carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Field, who is handling the case, stated that Wadsworth was employed by the Postal Service in 2014 as a mail carrier in Rochester. Wadsworth stole from the mail entrusted to him for delivery, taking approximately $2,477 worth of cash, gift cards, and other items. In addition, 745 pieces of rifled mail were recovered from Wadsworth’s apartment.

Wadsworth will be sentenced Aug. 17.

The investigation was conducted by special agents with the United States Postal Service.

 

