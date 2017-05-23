Health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tourist from India who recently visited Niagara Falls has the measles.

The New York State Department of Health warned of the potential measles exposure in the local area on Tuesday.

The tourist visited The Hampton Inn in Brockport in the morning hours of May 12.

During the daytime, sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., they were at Niagara Falls State Park, which includes the Maid of the Mist.

Sometime between 2 and 6 p.m. that day, the tourist dined at Swagat Fine Indian Cuisine on Buffalo Ave. in the city.

The measles virus remains alive on surfaces and in the air for up to two hours, so there is no longer a risk in visiting these places.

Symptoms of measles include a runny nose, conjunctivitis, coughing, a fever or a rash. Most of the time, symptons start to appear 10-12 days after a person is exposed to measles.

Some people are immune, and anyone born before 1957, or those who have had two doses of the MMR vaccine, are unlikely to contract the disease.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to the disease is asked to call their doctor or a local emergency department before going there for help to prevent exposure to others.