Kent man sentenced to two years for Orleans County hit and run involving child

By Published:

CARLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Kent man charged with hitting an eight-year-old girl on a bicycle and fleeing the scene has been sentenced.

Jeffrey P. Vannostrand, 52, of Water Street was sentenced to two years in jail Tuesday in Orleans County Court. He will be required to have an ignition interlock on his vehicle for a year after he is released from prison.

Vannostrand was charged with first degree reckless endangerment and driving while ability impaired in relation to a Aug. 2016 Orleans County incident in which he struck the child and fled the scene.

The victim is still healing from the incident.

 

