L.L. Bean coming to Northtown Plaza in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major clothing and outdoor apparel store appears to be coming to western New York.

L.L. Bean will be joining Whole Foods Market, which is now under construction at Amherst’s Northtown Plaza. The company recently signed a lease to move into the plaza.

A Massachusetts-based developer tells Amherst officials their plan for Northtown is to make it more of a high-end destination.

Amherst Chamber of Commerce CEO Colleen DiPirro pointed out that the Niagara Falls Blvd. corridor is becoming a destination for shoppers.

It is nice when communities and regions have destinations for alternative uses,” DiPirro said. “So, when you can eat, shop and play in an area that has got a heavy surrounding of residential areas, it bodes well for the profitability of all those investors.”

Sources say the developer has plans to demolish the remaining buildings, and start from the ground up. Whole Foods Market is supposed to open later this year.

