Lockport student still recovering after falling 30 feet from school window

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lockport City School District officials say they are continuing to cooperate in the police investigation into how a student at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School ended up falling 30 feet from a window on the school’s top floor.

It happened Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The student was flown by helicopter to Women and Children’s Hospital in Buffalo for treatment.

A woman who identified herself as the student’s mother tells News 4 her son, 11-year-old Joseph McClure, suffered a broken femur in the fall and had to have surgery to repair it on Monday.

Now, she says she has very serious questions about what happened and who should have been supervising her son and the other students at the time.

Lockport Police say they are still investigating, but they do not believe there was any foul play involved.

McClure’s mother says she is not convinced of that.

The school district is not commenting on the incident, citing laws that protect the privacy of students’ medical and educational information.

In a written statement released Tuesday morning, the district wrote, “Our thoughts are with the child involved and the child’s family. The District is committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of the students that attend the District’s schools, and the District will continue to monitor the on-going investigation and all related developments.”

This is a developing story. Watch for updates on air and online as News 4 continues to learn more.

