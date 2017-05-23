NU students in London as authorities investigate fatal UK bombing

LONDON (WIVB) — News 4 confirmed on Tuesday morning that a group of Niagara University students are in London as authorities investigate the fatal Manchester attack.

22 people were killed in the Monday suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. Find more information on that here.

Vice President of Public Relations at Niagara University Tom Burns says the students are safe and were not in Manchester during the concert.

The mother of one of the students said she did not hear from her son until Tuesday morning.

Spoke to a mom of an NU student in London. Says she was worried sick, did not hear from her son until this am. Glad he's safe @news4buffalo — Angela Christoforos (@4AngelaC) May 23, 2017

News 4 has reached out to more of the students, and will provide updates as soon as they are available.