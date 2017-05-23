NU students in London as authorities investigate fatal UK bombing

By Published: Updated:
Armed police work after an explosion at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England Tuesday, May 23, 2017. An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England late Monday, killing over a dozen people and injuring dozens in what police said Tuesday was being treated as a terrorist attack. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LONDON (WIVB) — News 4 confirmed on Tuesday morning that a group of Niagara University students are in London as authorities investigate the fatal Manchester attack.

22 people were killed in the Monday suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. Find more information on that here.

Vice President of Public Relations at Niagara University Tom Burns says the students are safe and were not in Manchester during the concert.

The mother of one of the students said she did not hear from her son until Tuesday morning.

News 4 has reached out to more of the students, and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s