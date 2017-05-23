One man shot, others injured in fight between multiple people in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A fight between several people in the 1300 block of Whitney Avenue Tuesday resulted in a 29-year-old man being shot.

According to Niagara Falls Police, the fight escalated with other people joining, even arriving by car to get involved.

A 26-year-old man ran into the house (1339 Whitney Ave.) during the fight and emerged with a gun. Several people were fighting on the porch at the time and ran when they saw the man with the gun. The man fired one round, injuring a 29-year-old man in the forearm. The victim went to the hospital via private vehicle.

Niagara Falls Police responded to the scene at 2 p.m., by which time most of the involved had fled the scene, including the shooter. Detectives interviewed witnesses at police headquarters and others interviewed the victim in the hospital. Around 3:15 p.m., there were reports of more shots fired in the same block of Whitney Avenue. Upon arrival police found that a male had gotten out of a car in the alley, ran between the houses and fired at 1339 Whitney Avenue. Detectives found a bullet hole in the front of the residence, as well as a slug on the floor inside. They were also informed that the shooter from the first incident was inside the residence. The suspect was found in the second floor bathroom and he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, Robert Kwame Cox, was charged with first degree assault and first degree reckless endangerment. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A female was also injured in the second incident, although it was not a gunshot wound and it was unknown exactly what occurred. She was treated and released from the hospital.

A third victim showed up at police headquarters and stated that she was assaulted during the first accident, was treated and released, however video of the incident was posted on Facebook and she could be clearly seen in the video engaging in mutual combat, so no charges will be filed concerning her complaint.