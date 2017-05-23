Rev. Pridgen starts ‘Unsolved Murders Newsletter’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Common Council President Rev. Darius Pridgen kicked off the first issue of the ‘Unsolved Murders Newsletter’ this week.

The online and print newsletter aims to keep homicide victims’ names alive in the community, and also keep focus on unsolved cases.

Monday, the website officially went public. Pridgen said he’s already received 23 submissions.

Family members of homicide victims can submit their stories in person or via the website, and once they’re approved they’ll be published.

The newsletter will not have any advertisements.

Pridgen is urging family members not only to talk about the case, but to talk about the person who’s no longer here.

“When we become silent, complacent about homicides and the loss of children and lives, we have lost the civility that a community should be operating within,” he said.

News 4 spoke to Lt. Jeff Rinaldo of the Buffalo Police Department, who welcomes this effort.

“Sometimes if you see a low clearance rate you assume that the police department doesn’t have any idea of who may have committed the crime or things like that,” he said.

“There’s a very high level of evidence that is required in those cases,” Lt. Rinaldo continued.

Both he and Rev. Pridgen said people’s failure to come forward is a huge obstacle in solving cases.

Pridgen is working to establish even more ways for people to give tips anonymously, including a private P.O. Box for the Ellicott District.

It’s unclear how often the newsletter will be published. Pridgen said a lot of that depends on how many submissions comes in.