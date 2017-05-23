Tentative agreement reached on union contract for Absolut Care workers

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The union representing 900 Absolut Care workers says a tentative agreement on a contract has been reached.

Healthcare workers at the nursing homes planned to picket at a facility in East Aurora on Tuesday afternoon. Two hours before the picket was set to start, the tentative agreement was announced by 1199SEIU.

The contract expired on April 30, and union representatives say management at Absolut Care refused to make changes regarding what the union says were “meager wage proposals,” before the announcement of a tentative agreement.

Contract negotiations lasted for a couple of months.