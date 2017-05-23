Up to $1,000 offered for info about bus terminal stabbing suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to $1,000 has been offered as a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who stabbed a victim with a knife earlier this month at the NFTA downtown bus terminal.

The suspect, wanted on first degree assault charges, is described as a black male in his mid 20s, with a moustache and goatee, black hair with braided cornrows, a black coat, black jeans, and black and white sneakers.

The suspect stabbed a victim in the downtown bus terminal May 13 and fled the area on the #6 Clinton bus.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 867-6161.