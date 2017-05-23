Up to $1,000 offered for info about bus terminal stabbing suspect

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Crime enforcement agencies are looking for information about this man (center) suspected of stabbing a victim in the NFTA Downtown bus terminal in May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to $1,000 has been offered as a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who stabbed a victim with a knife earlier this month at the NFTA downtown bus terminal.

The suspect, wanted on first degree assault charges, is described as a black male in his mid 20s, with a moustache and goatee, black hair with braided cornrows, a black coat, black jeans, and black and white sneakers.

The suspect stabbed a victim in the downtown bus terminal May 13 and fled the area on the #6 Clinton bus.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 867-6161.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s