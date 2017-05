BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some sports may be more likely than others to help high school athletes score scholarships.

According to ScholarshipStats.com, male students have the best chance of getting a scholarship if they fence, perform gymnastics or play ice hockey.

Females have a better chance at getting scholarships through rugby, equestrian activities or rowing.

Of the 8 million high school student-athletes, the NCAA says about 480,000 of them will compete for scholarships at NCAA schools.