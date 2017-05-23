Williamsville South High School increases police presence after threat

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials at Williamsville South High School say a student made a possible threat to the school last week.

Amherst police were immediately contacted about the threat, which was supposedly going to occur this week. It is not clear what the threat was.

“Through this investigation the police determined that while a statement was made, the nature of it was taken out of context,” School Principal Keith Boardman said on Tuesday.

They say the school will have an increased police presence this week. The school encourages parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of threats.

Anyone with questions can call Boardman at 626-8200.