Williamsville South High School increases police presence after threat

By Published:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials at Williamsville South High School say a student made a possible threat to the school last week.

Amherst police were immediately contacted about the threat, which was supposedly going to occur this week. It is not clear what the threat was.

“Through this investigation the police determined that while a statement was made, the nature of it was taken out of context,” School Principal Keith Boardman said on Tuesday.

They say the school will have an increased police presence this week. The school encourages parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of threats.

Anyone with questions can call Boardman at 626-8200.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s