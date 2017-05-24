Buffalo man pleads guilty to obtaining prescription drugs through fraud

By Published:

 BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A seventh defendant in a Buffalo drug fraud case has pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances through a prescription which was not issued for legitimate medical purposes.

Samuel Nappo, 38, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances through fraud. He faces up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Sept. 1.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who is handling the case, Nappo’s co-defendant Brandon Coburn, a licensed nurse practitioner who was legally authorized to prescribe controlled substances, provided prescriptions that were not issued for legitimate medical purposes to Nappo and nine others. Nappo and others filled the prescriptions, which included fentanyl, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and amphetamine, and sold the drugs on the street in the Buffalo area.

Nappo filled a total of 26 prescriptions.

Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances including  from a licensed nurse practitioner accomplice through fraud.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the DEA.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s