Buffalo man pleads guilty to obtaining prescription drugs through fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A seventh defendant in a Buffalo drug fraud case has pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances through a prescription which was not issued for legitimate medical purposes.

Samuel Nappo, 38, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances through fraud. He faces up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Sept. 1.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who is handling the case, Nappo’s co-defendant Brandon Coburn, a licensed nurse practitioner who was legally authorized to prescribe controlled substances, provided prescriptions that were not issued for legitimate medical purposes to Nappo and nine others. Nappo and others filled the prescriptions, which included fentanyl, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and amphetamine, and sold the drugs on the street in the Buffalo area.

Nappo filled a total of 26 prescriptions.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the DEA.